X-Golf America on tap at Nationals Park for 2024

Nationals Park will become the second MLB ballpark to offer golf simulators, as X-Golf America announces a new location at the home of the Washington Nationals, joining the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Field in the corporately owned lineup.

Slated to open in the summer of 2024, X-Golf Nationals Park marks the first vendor in Nationals Park’s First Street retail space, welcoming residents from across the region to the Capital Riverfront. The attraction will be open to the public year-round and will not require a ticket to a baseball game for entry.

“The Washington Nationals pride ourselves on creating spaces for community members and sports fans to visit and enjoy spending time,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “The new X-Golf location builds on that, and we’re excited to welcome them to Nationals Park and the Capital Riverfront.”

With a footprint encompassing 8,700+ sq. ft and eight golf simulators, X-Golf Nationals Park will offer visitors a golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. A bar and a sports lounge area with multiple large screen TVs throughout will round out the atmosphere.

“As we continue to see record expansion of our franchised venues, it’s truly exciting to develop an aggressive corporate-owned strategy,” said Ryan D’Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. “With the established success at X-Golf AmFam, this second baseball location will solidify the brand’s unique alignment for a golf experience in a stadium environment. We’re really looking forward to opening the doors for fans at X-Golf Nationals Park.”

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 95+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2024.

