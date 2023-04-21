2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks vote, Triple-A moves to Sweet Sixteen round

After a first round that saw some close and some not-so-close votes, the 2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks for Triple-A moves to what’s sure to be a very competitive Sweet Sixteen round.

The results were all over the map, with some very close votes–fans chose 121 Financial Ballpark (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp) over CHS Field (St. Paul Saints) by just five votes, and only four percentage points separated Polar Park (Worcester Red Sox) and Harbor Park (Norfolk Tides). No huge upsets in the first round, but we do expect some in the Sweet Sixteen round–there’s always a ballpark or two that goes on a roll.

Receiving the most votes in the first round in contested brackets: Isotopes Park (Albuquerque Isotopes), Fifth Third Field (Toledo Mud Hens), Victory Field (Indianapolis Indians), Huntington Park (Columbus Clippers), Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham Bulls) and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (Oklahoma City Dodgers).

As the top level of Minor League Baseball, you’d expect these ballparks to be among the finest in the pro game. And they are. This category is the most competitive in all of the minors and always generates a high level of fan interest. There’s not as much of a gap between the top and the bottom of this list as you’d expect, which means this vote will likely yield some big surprises. It always does.

Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes, how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry and seeing how fans voted in 2022. The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Now-April 26

Triple-A, Now-May 7

Double-A, May 5-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21