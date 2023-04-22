It’s Oriole Park vs. PNC Park in 2023 MLB BoTB finals

It’s Oriole Park (Baltimore Orioles) vs. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) in the finals of the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Major League Baseball facilities.

Both ballparks were easy victors their brackets, despite some serious participation from voters. In the end, Oriole Park received about 20 votes more than did PNC Park, though because they both received roughly the same number of votes in the Final Four round, we expect a close vote in the finals.

Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes, how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry and seeing how fans voted in 2022.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 12), outstanding (the middle 14) and in need of work (the bottom four). In the case of the bottom four, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Now-April 26

Triple-A, Now-May 7

Double-A, May 5-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21