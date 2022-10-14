Altoona Curve to celebrate 25 seasons of Curve baseball

We have a landmark season coming up for the Altoona Curve (Double-A; Eastern League), and to kick off the festivities the team released a 25th anniversary logo.

The logo features a silver and red design representing the team’s Silver Season and the team’s signature red theme showing the organization’s driving passion for winning and success on and off the field. The ribbons on the logo display numbers from the team’s previous and current uniform designs above an outline of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that features many of the popular elements of baseball in Curve, PA with an outline of PNG Field and the rolling mountains that make for one of the most aesthetically pleasing settings in minor league baseball.