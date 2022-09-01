Capitol Broadcasting Company acquires Coastal Plain League

Capitol Broadcasting Company, owner of the Durham Bulls (Triple-A; International League) and the CPL’s Holly Springs Salamanders, is acquiring the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League from the Petitt family.

The league is at 14 teams with the departure of the Savannah Bananas for the 2023 season. Operating in the cradle of the game, the league has special significance in the baseball world; the summer-collegiate version was launched by the late baseball lifer Pete Bock and league Chairman and CEO Jerry Petitt in 1997. (Our Mark Cryan was part of this relaunch and details the experience in Cradle of the Game: North Carolina Baseball Past and Present. The second edition is out of print; look for an announcement on the third edition shortly.)

Before the summer-collegiate version, there was the MiLB Class D version, running from 1939-1941 and then again in post-war mode from 1946-1952. At that time the President of the CPL was Ray Goodmon, the paternal grandfather of CBC’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Goodmon.

“It is a rare opportunity to combine the legacy of a family with growing a business you love. With the sport of baseball, and the CPL specifically, our passion is only fortified with the acquisition and the deep connection it brings with it,” Jim Goodmon said via press release.

“Our family believes that CBC, with its long history in baseball and strong reputation throughout the sports industry, is uniquely positioned to lead the CPL into the future,” said Jerry Petitt, CEO of the Coastal Plain League, via press release. “CBC’s ownership will benefit our individual teams as we continue to provide excellent baseball and family-friendly entertainment. We could not ask for a better partner to expand upon the legacy of the CPL.”