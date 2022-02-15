OVG Stadium Alliance adds loanDepot park

loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins, is the latest MLB venue to join the OVG Stadium Alliance, with Oak View Group offering live entertainment options and event booking services.

There are now 10 MLB ballparks in the Stadium Alliance, including Target Field, Dodger Stadium and Globe Life Park.

“This partnership with Oak View Group will help us continue to realize the potential and promise of loanDepot park as a jewel venue in South Florida and a year-round entertainment destination for global artists and internationally renowned events,” said Adam Jones, Miami Marlins Chief Strategy Officer, via press statement.

“We’re very pleased to welcome loanDepot park to the Alliance,” Jeff Nickler, senior vice president of Oak View Group’s Arena Alliance & Stadium Alliance said via press release. “Given the location of the venue in one of the most vibrant international destinations, we see loanDepot park, with its retractable roof technology, attracting an increasing number of year-round events.”

Concerts and touring events are becoming an increasingly important part of the economic mix for venues of all kinds. In Miami, the Marlins have already scheduled two high-profile events. On Feb. 22 loanDepot park will host the Donda Experience Performance from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). In addition, loanDepot park also will be the first Major League Baseball stadium to host the Caribbean Series (Serie del Caribe) in 2024.