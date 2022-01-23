Police: Petco Park deaths were result of suicide/homicide

It was a suicide/homicide when a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son fell from the concourse level of Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, according to a police investigation.

Raquel Wilkins, 40, and Denzel Browning-Wilkins fell from the dining/concession area on the concourse level, six stories up, onto 200 Tony Gwynn Way before a late September Padres game. Though there were attempts to revive the pair, they were both declared dead at the scene. Denzel’s father, Christopher Browning, was also at the ballpark.

While a witness said that Wilkins and her son were laughing and seeming to enjoy themselves, they also noted that Wilkins jumped on top of a picnic table twice and seemed to purposely roll over the protective railing. From the San Diego Union-Tribune:

“Raquel Wilkins’ death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death has been classified a homicide,” Brown said in a news release Wednesday. She said San Diego police would not comment further on the case.

Brown said detectives came to the homicide-suicide conclusion after “detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths.”

Attorney Dan Gilleon represents Wilkins’ father, mother and sisters, and said Wednesday that police have “refused to provide us an ounce of information” and “flat out refused to explain” how they concluded Wilkins killed herself and her son.

This is not likely an issue that will go away; the Wilkins family via their attorney say the conclusion of suicide/homicide is a way to shield the city, which owns Petco Park, from any liability.

