Field overhaul underway at Blue Wahoos Stadium

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A South) are transitioning from grass to synthetic turf at Blue Wahoos Stadium for 2022, to match playing conditions at the home of parent Miami Marlins and LoanDepot Park.

The installation of synthetic turf also mirrors the installation of synthetic turf at ABC Supply Stadium, home of the Beloit Sky Carp (High-A Central), another Marlins affiliate.

“The transition to artificial turf is a very important step forward for our stadium,” team president Jonathan Griffith said via press release. “After 10 seasons of use, our natural grass field did not meet Major League Baseball specifications for affiliated stadiums. Putting in turf now ensures that the Blue Wahoos will be compliant with MLB regulations and helps secure the long-term future of affiliated Minor League Baseball in Pensacola. We’re putting in a Major League quality playing surface at our ballpark that mirrors the field our players will play on when they make it to the Major Leagues with the Miami Marlins.”

In addition to improving the playing surface, additional upgrades are expected this off-season at Blue Wahoos Stadium to meet new MiLB facility requirements, including the installation of LED ballpark lighting and the addition of a new batting cage.

Blue Wahoos Stadium is the home to the Blue Wahoos, University of West Florida Football, and over 200 total events on an annual basis. In its first 10 years, the ballpark has been a frequent award winner, being named the Double-A South Ballpark of the Year three times and the Ballpark Digest Double-A Ballpark of the Year twice.