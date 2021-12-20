New for 2022: Charles Schwab Field Omaha

The name of the home of the College World Series is changing in 2022, as TD Ameritrade Park Omaha becomes Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Charles Schwab Corp. went forward with the change in the naming-rights deal after acquiring TD Ameritrade in October 2020. TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011.

The agreement with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA), which owns and operates the ballpark, calls for interior and exterior signage featuring Charles Schwab branding.

“We are excited and honored to play a role in maintaining the bond the College World Series venue has with the great city of Omaha and the more than seven decades of tradition that comes with the event,” said Jonathan Craig, Managing Director, Investor Services & Marketing at Charles Schwab, via press statement. “Today’s announcement signifies our continued commitment to the people of Omaha and to baseball fans from across the country who visit the city each year.”

“Between their community presence and storied success, we are certain that Charles Schwab will be an excellent naming rights partner,” said Roger Dixon, President and CEO of MECA, via press statement. “We will continue to assure that Charles Schwab Field Omaha remains a top tier facility while helping to oversee its massive rebranding efforts in the new year.”

Renderings courtesy Charles Schwab.

RELATED STORIES: Strong Fiscal Year Reported for TD Ameritrade Park; Funds Committed for TD Ameritrade Park Upgrades; TD Ameritrade Park / College World Series / Creighton Bluejays