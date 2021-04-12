Tales from The Baseball Thesaurus: Doubleheader

Two games in the same day is heaven for fans looking forward to the twin bill, double dip or the doubleheader, as explained by Jesse Goldberg-Strassler in this week’s Tales from the Baseball Thesaurus.

There are all sorts of descriptive phrases used to describe various iterations of a doubleheader. Two day games represent a double-barrel matinee. Two night games represent a twi-nighter. And two separate games requiring two separate tickets is a day-night doubleheader. A doubleheader represents a big spot in baseball history—you can go back all the way to 1873 and Boston for the first recorded twin bill. There are variations, of course: some doubleheaders involve three teams, and some doubleheaders involve two ballparks.

Goldberg-Strassler shares his insights on the colorful patois of America’s Pastime in this weekly podcast. You can find The Baseball Thesaurus at augustpublications.com.

