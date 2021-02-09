Sounds place 2021 season tickets on sale

Another sign of the impending 2021 MiLB season: the Nashville Sounds (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) are placing a limited number of season tickets on sale.

Triple-A will play a 142-game season in 2021, so the Sounds are offering a full 71-game season ticket, as well as half-season (35 games) and partial-season (18 games) memberships. The ducats will be sold in pod-style seating options of 2, 4 or 6, which follow all six-foot socially distanced guidelines provided by Metro Nashville Public Health.

“The 2021 baseball season at First Horizon Park will be a truly unique experience,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse in a press statement. “With limited capacity for all games, we fully expect 71 sellouts, and highly recommend anybody wishing to see Nashville Sounds baseball in 2021 to consider a season ticket membership.”

Because of COVID-19 mitigation, operating procedures for the 2021 season will be different than in past years. For instance, the implementation of a player safety buffer zone will restrict usage of seating areas closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.