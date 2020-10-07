In memoriam: Joseph L. Bruno

Former N.Y. State Senator Joseph L. Bruno, who was key in the establishment of the Tri-City ValleyCats (NY-Penn League) and the construction of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, passed away today. He was 91.

It’s been a rough year for the ValleyCats; Chairman and Principal Owner Bill Gladstone passed away in April at the age of 88 years old. Gladstone worked with Bruno, who was state Senate majority leader, in bringing Minor League Baseball back to the Capital Region and was a frequent guest at ValleyCats games over the years.

“The Senator was instrumental in bringing affiliated baseball back to the Capital Region in 2002. Over 2 million fans have had the opportunity to enjoy professional baseball in the stadium that bears his name,” said ValleyCats President Rick Murphy. “Seeing Joe every year on Opening Night throw out the ceremonial first pitch and being on the field with Bill Gladstone is something that we’ll always cherish.

“The Senator and Bill Gladstone had a special friendship over the last 20 years. The memories are plentiful,” Murphy added. “Every time the ValleyCats take the field, we’ll know that Joe and Bill were responsible for bringing an exciting night of baseball to the fans of the Capital Region.”