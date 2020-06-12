Final Four time in Best of the Ballparks 2020 High-A voting

After an Elite Eight round that saw three of the four decisions decided by fewer than 50 votes, it’s time to move to the Final Four round in the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB High-A fan vote, and we want to hear from you!

We will have a new champion this year, as defending champ LECOM Park was narrowly edged by Frawley Stadium. Two of the four remaining ballparks won this competition in years past: they’re joined by Hammond Stadium and The Diamond, a low seed that has been steadily knocking off higher seeds. The ballparks receiving the most votes: The Diamond (Lake Elsinore Storm), Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Daytona Tortugas), Frawley Stadium (Wilmington Blue Rocks) and LECOM Park (Bradenton Marauders). The breakdown of the Final Four: two Florida State League ballparks, one Carolina League ballpark and one California League ballpark.

Since the voting began in 2015, four different ballparks have snared the High-A honors: Wilmington’s Frawley Stadium (2015), Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark (2016), Lakeland’s Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (2017) and Bradenton’s LECOM Park (2018 and 2019).

We know from marketing stats a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of High-A ballparks, combining California League, Carolina League and Florida State League ballparks. As winner of the 2019 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for High-A ballparks, LECOM Park is placed as the top seed. There are some changes in the seedings from 2019 to 2020. First, some ballparks are higher in the ratings as the result of a strong showing in the 2019 voting: we trust the judgment of our readers. Second, there are some higher rankings thanks to upgrades happening in the offseason: both TD Bank Ballpark and Clover Park underwent drastic changes between 2019 and 2020. Third, we have new ballparks in this list, as CoolToday Park, the spring home of the Atlanta Braves, is now hosting the Florida Fire Frogs, while the Potomac Nationals are moving to a new Fredericksburg ballpark and rebranded as the Fredericksburg Nationals. Because we’ve not yet visited the new Fredericksburg ballpark, we’ve placed it in a modest spot in these rankings; we surely will revisit this rank after a visit for a game. These rankings are a gentle guide, to be sure.

Note that only 29 ballparks are on the list, as Jupiter and Palm Beach share Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 High-A vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Now through June 17, 3 p.m. Central

Finals: June 17, 3 p.m. Central through end of day, June 22

