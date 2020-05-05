Personnel news: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (High A; Carolina League) President Mark Zarthar, who led the creation of the team and the development of Segra Stadium, has accepted an offer from the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) to join the team’s front office as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

The Woodpeckers enjoyed a robust start in a successful 2019 inaugural season. During his tenure, Segra Stadium was named “Ballpark of the Decade” by Ballpark Digest. The Woodpeckers also earned Ballpark Digest’s award for Best New Branding/Logo. Here’s some background on the team branding; here’s an account of our visit to Segra Stadium.

“Mark was the driving force behind our incredible first-year success in Fayetteville from ballpark construction, to brand development, to immense local fandom and community engagement,” said Houston Astros Senior Director of Business Operations, Dan O’Neill. “He has built a foundation for sustainable success of this franchise that will benefit the City of Fayetteville and the Houston Astros organization for years to come. We are excited to see him excel in his new endeavor and wish him the very best.”

Zarthar, 32, initially joined the Woodpeckers in February 2018, having previously worked for Anheuser-Busch as the Global Director of Sports Marketing. Since his arrival in Fayetteville, he has been pivotal in growing the team’s outreach with sponsors, season ticket holders, and the surrounding communities. The club was honored with the 2019 Patriot Award from the Carolina League for their outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and Veterans. Mark was recognized by Business North Carolina as one of North Carolina’s 20 Most Influential Sports Executives.

“The Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and Fort Bragg communities have embraced the Astros organization with open arms, and I will forever be grateful for the support,” Zarthar said via press release. “The future is bright for the Woodpeckers and Fayetteville’s historic downtown. I look forward to returning and appreciating the continued growth that takes place.”

Photo courtesy Fayetteville Woodpeckers.