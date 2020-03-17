NPF Adjusts 2020 Schedule in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, National Pro Fastpitch has made adjustments to its 2020 schedule, including the indefinite postponement or cancellation of several upcoming events.

With the response in the United States to coronavirus, or COVID-19, still very much evolving, the NPF has announced a series scheduling adjustments for its upcoming season. Those include the indefinite postponement of its draft, originally scheduled for March 30, along with the cancellation of 2020 Opening Day and Series Events that were slated to take place in Fresno next month. In announcing these changes, the NPF said that it is planning to reveal further information about its 2020 schedule on May 1.

A full summary from the league is below:

NPF Draft postponed indefinitely. The Draft was originally scheduled to take place March 30 in Rosemont, IL.

Cancellation of 2020 Opening Day and Series Events of Canadian Wild v Cleveland Comets, and Canadian Wild v California Commotion, scheduled to take place in Fresno, CA April 10-12 and April 17-19 respectively.

Considering the diverse nature of the league, with three complete international (Olympic qualified) teams participating in regular season action, league teams and officials will weigh future options based on the evolving circumstances surrounding the coronavirus. The league has set the date of May 1 to announce further scheduling plans for 2020 competition.

