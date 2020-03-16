Atlantic League Delaying 2020 Season

Citing new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the independent Atlantic League will delay the start of its 2020 season.

On Sunday, the CDC issued revised guidelines that includes the recommendation of no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. The Atlantic League’s regular season was to have begun at the end of April, but it will now delay the start, with the circuit citing the CDC guidelines as a factor in its decision. An exact timeline was not given for when the league could begin its season, with the circuit stating that an announcement on the schedule will be made at a later date.

“The CDC recommendation that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks has made clear the Atlantic League’s Opening Day of April 30 will be delayed,” read a statement attributed to Atlantic League president Rick White. “ALPB Professional Tryout Mini-Camps have also been postponed. As the Coronavirus pandemic evolves, the ALPB remains focused on the health and well-being of our neighbors, fans, players, umpires and employees.

“When these challenging circumstances pass, we look forward to welcoming fans to our ballparks, putting smiles on their faces and creating lifelong memories. An announcement regarding the ALPB 2020 Championship Season schedule will be made at a future date on all team and Atlantic League websites and official social media platforms.”

Earlier today, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said his sport will follow the CDC’s guideline, meaning that we could see the 2020 MLB season launch around Memorial Day at the earliest.

