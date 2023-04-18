New for 2023: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium

We have a new naming-rights deal to report for the Vancouver Canadians (High-A; Northwest League), as the team’s venerable home will now be known as Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The five-year naming-rights agreement runs through the 2027 season. Nat Bailey Stadium was built for Triple-A ball in 1951 and given its current moniker in 1978.

“We’re proud to be growing our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians and to welcome fans to the newly named Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers Communications, via press release. “We’re committed to helping the next generation of players reach their full potential and supporting local communities through our expanded partnership with the Canadians.”

In addition to the naming rights, Rogers is partnering with the Canadians on an annual community initiative and will provide Rogers customers with unique experiences at the ballpark.

“Expanding our relationship with Rogers comes right as this franchise and this ballpark begin a new era,” said Jake Kerr, Chair of the Vancouver Canadians, via press release. “With full season baseball back in Vancouver and state-of-the-art renovations on the way for this historic building, we couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Rogers to help us write this next chapter of our team’s history.”

The New York Times recently looked at the last affiliated MiLB team north of the border.