2023 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote moves to Final Four

After a few interesting upsets and a clear preference from voters for newer ballparks, the 2023 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote moves to the Final Four round.

With two rounds of voting remaining, we’ve already set a record for the most participants in the MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote. This round may be among the most interesting of any in the past, as fans rejected three classic ballparks–Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park–in favor of three of the more modern ballparks constructed in recent years. Receiving the most votes in this round: Oriole Park (Baltimore Orioles), PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), Target Field (Minnesota Twins) and Petco Park (San Diego Padres). This sets up a fascinating Final Four–so go vote!

Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes, how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry and seeing how fans voted in 2022.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 12), outstanding (the middle 14) and in need of work (the bottom four). In the case of the bottom four, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Now-April 26

Triple-A, Now-May 7

Double-A, May 5-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21