Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now the official hotel partner of Minor League Baseball, as the world’s largest hotel franchisor signs a multiyear deal with the sport.

In addition, the Wyndham Rewards program is MiLB’s Official Hotel Loyalty Partner.

For teams, MiLB League travel will now include stays at Wyndham hotels. Franchisees will have access to all team logos, allowing for cross marketing opportunities between hotels and their local Minor League team.

Through the MiLB inks Wyndham sponsorship deal with Minor League Baseball, Wyndham Rewards members will soon be able to redeem points for unprecedented access to all that MiLB has to offer, including: tickets to Minor League games, one‐of‐a‐kind experiences such as throwing a first pitch, behind‐the‐scenes ballpark tours, batting practice field access and more. Benefits are slated to go live later this summer.

“Minor League Baseball has been grooming and celebrating the sport’s next‐generation of stars for

decades, all while entertaining fans and helping families make memories that last a lifetime,” said Dana

Rosenberg, senior vice president of Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, via press release. “Our partnership brings guests and members closer to something we already know they love, and in doing so, makes it easier than ever for them to unlock new value and experiences with Wyndham and Wyndham Rewards.”

Wyndham’s partnership with Minor League Baseball also includes a series of additional touchpoints

designed to raise visibility of the program among fans while simplifying travel to and from their favorite

Minor League games. These include a heavy presence at over 8,000 scheduled Minor League games in

the form of branded ballpark features and Wyndham booking links on MiLB.com as well as all 120

Minor League Baseball Club sites.

“Baseball fans love traveling to see the many ballparks around the country and watching their favorite

teams play,” said Uzma Rawn, senior vice president, Global Partnerships, Major League Baseball, via press release. “When you consider our Minor League Baseball stadiums around the country, on average nearly 20 by Wyndham branded hotels are within a 25‐mile radius. It’s a partnership that truly fits like a glove.”