West Michigan Whitecaps food fight down to final three

We have a final three in the annual West Michigan Whitecaps food fight, after the High-A Midwest League team solicited submissions for dazzling new culinary delights to add to the LMCU Ballpark food lineup.

The list has been narrowed down from several hundred ideas submitted by fans last month and the dozens of ideas coming out of the GFS Test Kitchen to just three choices. Here are the three finalists, complete with descriptions from the Whitecaps:

Fat Elvis Poutine – Funnel cake fries, peanut butter topping, bacon pieces, banana slices, and mini marshmallows. A treat so delicious, it’s fit for the king!

– Funnel cake fries, peanut butter topping, bacon pieces, banana slices, and mini marshmallows. A treat so delicious, it’s fit for the king! The Spicy Peanut Burger – Savory with a kick, this burger served with a peanut butter sriracha sauce with sprinkles of green onions is sure to Thai your taste buds!

The Firecracker Dog – Every firecracker starts with a spark and this hot dog is sure to spark your appetite! A grilled hot dog served on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers, and crispy jalapeno chips.

Voting will run through Thursday, March 9, and will take place on the Whitecaps website. The winner will be announced later in March.

Past winners include Ballpark Digest’s “Best New Food Item” for 2017, Beercheese Poutine (a combination of pulled pork, waffle fries, beer cheese and bbq sauce, shown above), the Baco, Hot-To-Tot, Mt Wing-Suvious, the Rocky Balburrito, and last year’s winner, Greek Gyro Nachos (dish featuring fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce).

