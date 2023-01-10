Work begins on Peoples Natural Gas Field renovations

Another MiLB team seems to have solved MLB’s new facility rules–with help from a state grant–as the Altoona Curve (Double-A; Eastern League) should see Peoples Natural Gas Field renovations completed by the beginning of the 2023 season.

The work is being funded by the team and aided by a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant. The improvements by and large are being made to address MLB facility rules for MiLB ballparks; an additional elevator will be installed for 2024. From the Altoona Mirror:

“The renovation project is extremely important for the Curve to survive in the new landscape that is minor league baseball,” said Chief Operating Officer David Lozinak, son of Curve majority owners Bob and Joan Lozinak. “Once the project is completed, it should assure that the ballpark meets all the standards for the new PDL agreement that came about when MLB took over the operation of the minor leagues a few years ago.”

“It ultimately means we are in compliance with Major League Baseball and will keep affiliated baseball in Altoona for years to come,” said General Manager Nate Bowen.

The work being done now will not be visible to fans as the project includes a new women’s locker room, a new visiting coaches locker room, a new weight room, a video room for the home team, meeting rooms for both the home and visiting teams, a kitchen area for both locker rooms and enlarged training rooms for both the home and visiting teams.

This will be the 25th season of MiLB baseball in Altoona, and the Curve have a full lineup of festivities planned to mark the occasion.

