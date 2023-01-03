Harbor Park casino project evolves, moves forward

A planned Harbor Park casino project has changed since it was first proposed in May, with a temporary casino moved out of the home of the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A; International League) while a permanent facility is constructed.

The Tides had a deal to host a temporary casino inside an unused restaurant within Harbor Park as well as grandstand space used by the city’s boxing gym and training program. But that plan was canceled by the city after it determined the location of the temporary casino did not meet conditions set forth in a 2020 referendum approving a new casino.

Instead, the temporary casino will be housed in a temporary building next to the ballpark, with part of the Harbor Park parking lot devoted as a staging area for the permanent casino. In return, the team signed a one-year Harbor Park lease extension, with the city committing $2.3 million for a new videoboard system for the ballpark.

The new videoboard and lease extension comes at a time when we’re hearing talk of the impending sale of the tear, talk that surfaced during the 2022 Winter Meetings. We’re also hearing talk about a potential new ballpark development in the greater Hampton Roads area. These two developments are not necessarily related: the new Harbor Park lease will reportedly run through 2029, and there have been prior efforts regarding new-venue development for ballparks and arenas.

RELATED STORIES: Harbor Park casino on tap in Norfolk