Personnel news: St. Paul Saints

Worth noting: Sierra Bailey is the new Assistant General Manager of the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A; International League).

During her 10 seasons with the organization, dating back to the team’s tenure at Midway Stadium, Bailey’s success in several different areas prepared her for this position. She’s the ninth person to hold the position in 31 seasons of Saints baseball.

“From guiding all things related to marketing, promotions, and fan experience to impacting our hiring and staff development efforts, Sierra’s fingerprints can be found on everything we do,” said Derek Sharrer, Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager, via press release. “She has served as a sort of North Star for us through two significant transitions, including both the move from Midway Stadium to CHS Field and the shift from independent baseball to becoming the Triple A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, ensuring that the Saints remained the Saints.”

The 34-year-old Bailey goes from Vice President, Brand Marketing and Experience to Vice President and Assistant General Manager. She will continue in her role overseeing the promotions department, an area she has run since beginning with the Saints in 2013. In addition, Bailey will continue to oversee the marketing efforts of the club, tying in the organization’s brand messaging across various platforms including traditional, digital, and social media initiatives.

Bailey began with the Saints as an intern in 2009 and went on to work for the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves in their promotions departments before rejoining the Saints in 2013 as Director of Promotions. During her time, the Saints have garnered national attention for several promotions including ballpark wide fan-engagements such as the World’s Largest Pillow Fight, Twister, and the viral Food Fight. She was also at the helm for the 2020/2021 Astro the Grouch talking giveaway.

Bailey continues as the point person for the Saints successful internship program. The club has had remarkable success with interns landing jobs in the sports industry. During the 2021 season Bailey, along with Director of Entertainment Joshua Will, began a first of its kind podcast that took fans behind the scenes of the promotions department titled, “Funny In Theory.”

In 2010, Bailey graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Sport Management.