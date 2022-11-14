New for 2023: GoMart Ballpark

We have a new name for the home of the Charleston Dirty Birds (Atlantic League), as Appalachian Power Park will be known come 2023 as GoMart Ballpark.

The name change will go into effect for the 2023 season.

“GoMart has stepped up to the plate big-time,” said Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea via press statement. “It is great to have an iconic West Virginia brand attached to our home ballpark.”

The stadium has been named Appalachian Power Park since its inception in 2005. It was home to the South Atlantic League’s West Virginia Power from 2005 to 2020 and the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds for the past two seasons. The ballpark has also hosted the South Atlantic League All-Star games in 2009 and 2019, in addition to the annual West Virginia State High School Tournament.

“We are excited for GoMart Ballpark to make its own history as it coincides with the installation of a beautiful synthetic turf field that will showcase Dirty Birds’ games and so much more,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin via press statement.

“As a West Virginia-based company, we love supporting other organizations across the state,” said GoMart President Phil Shuman via press statement. “We look forward to this partnership with the Charleston Dirty Birds.”

GoMart, Inc., founded in the early 1900s, is based in Gassaway, WV, and has 123 stores throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio.