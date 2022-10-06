Savannah Bananas announce 2023 World Tour stops

The Savannah Bananas announced a 32-city tour schedule, as they’ll embark on a summer 2023 World Tour, playing under Banana Ball rules.

The Bananas are truly a phenomenon, eschewing the rules and norms of baseball to present a popular experience that reaches well beyond a traditional MiLB audience, thanks to some savvy social-media chops and plenty of imagination.

The Bananas have operated in two different modes for the past few years, playing under summer-collegiate rules for the Coastal Plain League as a purely amateur endeavor while launching Banana Ball exhibitions in the offseson. Starting in 2023, the Bananas will play every game with the rules of Banana Ball. Rules that include a two-hour time limit, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs.

Team founder Jesse Cole explained Banana Ball during a podcast interview with Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Kevin Reichard as the recipient of the 2021 Ballpark Digest Editor’s Choice Award. You can watch the video here.

Here is the lineup for the 2023 World Tour:

February 17, 18 – West Palm Beach, Florida – Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

– Ballpark of the Palm Beaches February 22, 23 – Daytona, Florida – Jackie Robinson Ballpark

– Jackie Robinson Ballpark February 25, March 2 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium March 4 – Jacksonville, Florida – 121 Financial Ballpark

– 121 Financial Ballpark March 10, 11, 13 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium March 17 – Sugar Land, Texas – Constellation Field?

– Constellation Field? March 24, 25 – Montgomery, Alabama – Riverwalk Stadium

– Riverwalk Stadium March 31 – Scottsdale, Arizona – Scottsdale Stadium

– Scottsdale Stadium April 1 – Peoria, Arizona – Peoria Sports Complex

– Peoria Sports Complex April 6, 7, 13, 15, 18 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium April 21 – Charleston, West Virginia – Appalachian Power Park

– Appalachian Power Park April 26 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium April 29 – Tampa Bay, Florida – Steinbrenner Field

– Steinbrenner Field May 11, 13, 15 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium May 5, 6 – Kansas City, Kansas – Legends Field

– Legends Field May 19 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Las Vegas Ballpark

– Las Vegas Ballpark May 26 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

– Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 29 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – OneOK Field

– OneOK Field June 2 – Nashville, Tennessee – First Horizon Park

– First Horizon Park June 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium June 23, 24 – Birmingham, Alabama – Regions Field

– Regions Field June 30 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Victory Field

– Victory Field July 3 – Akron, Ohio – Canal Park

– Canal Park July 7, 8, 17 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium July 12 – Kannapolis, North Carolina – Atrium Health Ballpark

– Atrium Health Ballpark July 14 – Durham, North Carolina – Durham Bulls Athletic Park

– Durham Bulls Athletic Park July 21, 22 – Rancho Cucamonga, California – LoanMart Field

– LoanMart Field July 25 – San Jose, California – Excite Ballpark

– Excite Ballpark July 27 – Fresno, California – Chukchansi Park

– Chukchansi Park July 29 – Sacramento, California – Sutter Health Park

– Sutter Health Park August 3, 5, 30 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium August 9 – Trenton, New Jersey – Trenton Thunder Ballpark

– Trenton Thunder Ballpark August 11, 12 – Staten Island, New York – Siuh Community Park

– Siuh Community Park August 14 – Hartford, Connecticut – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

– Dunkin’ Donuts Park August 16 – Brockton, Massachusetts – Campanelli Stadium

– Campanelli Stadium August 18 – Portland, Maine – Hadlock Field

– Hadlock Field August 25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Principal Park

– Principal Park September 1, 2, 4 – Savannah, Georgia – Grayson Stadium

– Grayson Stadium September 8, 9 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Franklin Field

– Franklin Field September 14 – Syracuse, New York – NBT Bank Stadium

– NBT Bank Stadium September 16 – Cooperstown, New York – Doubleday Field

Remember: this is an exhibition series. Playing at Hadlock Field doesn’t mean the Bananas will be playing the Portland Sea Dogs. But no matter–it’s great fun and a fan-friendly experience, making for a nice off-day event for any team–MiLB, indy or summer collegiate.

Image courtesy Savannah Bananas.

