Capitol Broadcasting Company closes on purchase of Coastal Plain League

Capitol Broadcasting Company has closed on its purchase of the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League (CPL) from the Petitt family.

The purchase was first announced on Sept. 1.

Capitol Broadcasting owns the Durham Bulls (Triple-A; International League) and the CPL’s Holly Springs Salamanders.

Capitol Broadcasting also announced the addition of Chip Allen as Commissioner for the Coastal Plain League. Allen had previously served as Assistant General Manager, Sales with the Durham Bulls since 2013. Justin Sellers will remain with the Coastal Plain League as Deputy Commissioner.

“Chip has been incredibly valuable to the Bulls franchise the past ten years, and I am excited to see the impact he will have on the growth of the Coastal Plain League,” said Mike Birling, Capitol Broadcasting Company Vice President of Baseball Operations, via press release. “Justin has played an integral part in growing the national profile of the Coastal Plain League to date, and I am thankful he will remain with us and give us the experience we need.”

Operating in the cradle of the game, the league has special significance in the baseball world; the summer-collegiate version was launched by the late baseball lifer Pete Bock and league Chairman and CEO Jerry Petitt in 1997. (Our Mark Cryan was part of this relaunch and details the experience in Cradle of the Game: North Carolina Baseball Past and Present. The second edition is out of print; look for an announcement on the third edition shortly.)

