Nationals vs. Phillies at 2023 MLB Little League Classic

We have the two teams scheduled to play at the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, with the Washington Nationals hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Williamsport’s Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The game is set for Sunday, August 20, and will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Major Leaguers on the Phillies and Nationals will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day on August 20, demonstrating their commitment to helping grow the game at the youth level and engage with young fans. Later that evening, Little League World Series players and their families will fill Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the Little League Classic game.

The Little League Classic was launched in August 2017 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals. The inaugural event was followed by the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the New York Mets in 2018, the Pirates returning to face the Chicago Cubs in 2019, the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, and then the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox competing in this year’s event.

RELATED STORIES: Red Sox, Orioles set for 2022 Little League Classic; Williamsport Little League Classic announced for 2021 season; 2020 MLB Little League Classic to Feature Orioles, Red Sox; Pirates, Cubs to Play in 2019 Little League Classic; Little League Classic Returning in 2018