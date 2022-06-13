Final Four time in 2022 MLB Partner Leagues Best of the Ballparks vote

After especially fierce polling in the Elite Eight round, we’re now on to the Final Four round of the 2022 MLB Partner Leagues Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

How fierce? Over 7,000 fans voted during the last hour of polling, as leads in a few matches went back and forth. In the end, we ended up with a Final Four with Atlantic League and American Association matchups: Clipper Magazine Stadium (Lancaster Barnstormers) and Truist Point (High Point Rockers) from the Atlantic League and Franklin Field (Milwaukee Milkmen) and Haymarket Park (Lincoln Saltdogs) from the American Association. Receiving the most votes in the Elite Eight round: Clipper Magazine Stadium, Legends Field (Kansas City Monarchs, in a noble and losing effort), Franklin Field and Impact Field (Chicago Dogs, in a noble and losing effort).

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our 2022 ranking of MLB Partner League ballparks. This is an extremely difficult list to seed: This list is a combination of former independent-league ballparks as well as a wide range of former affiliated facilities, ranging from Triple-A to Rookie ball. Honestly, there’s not a lot of difference between many of the ballparks in this competition, and there are plenty of arguments for most of these ballparks deserving a higher rating. Results of last year’s vote also played a large part in our seedings, as well as improvements entering this season. Occupying the top spot is Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers and last year’s champion. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent, and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: