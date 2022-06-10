Patterson Stadium upgrades due in 2023

Jim Patterson Stadium, home of the University of Louisville Cardinals, is set for upgrades in 2023, including improvements to the front entrance and the third-base concourse.

The front entrance façade will be renovated, and the gates will be extended outward several feet, allowing enhanced access to the stadium. Six new columns with arched entry ways between them will be constructed at the new entry gate. New 42-inch-tall tempered glass railings will be installed at the upper balcony within the front gate.

The concourse on the third-base side of the stadium will be widened, providing additional space for concessions while improving the flow of patrons. A new ticket booth and space for concessions will be constructed within 20-feet storage units. New fencing will be erected around the renovated structure.

Funding for the development has been secured through private donations, including a gift from Jim Patterson, namesake for the facility and a former UofL baseball student-athlete. The total cost of the project has been budgeted to up to $1 million. The project will be completed in advance of the 2023 season.

Renderings courtesy University of Louisville.