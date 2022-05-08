Trashed Intimidators Stadium set to come down

A trashed Intimidators Stadium is set to be demolished in coming weeks after an investor closes on the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators and Piedmont Boll Weevils (Low A; Sally League) before the end of the month.

The former Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium and CMC-NorthEast Stadium was made redundant when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers moved to the downtown Atrium Health Health Ballpark for the 2020 MiLB season. The Cannon Ballers had a colorful run at Intimidators Stadium, unveiling there in 1995 as the Piedmont Phillies before changing the branding to the Piedmont Boll Weevils in 1996. When racing legend Dale Earnhardt invested in the team before the 2001 season, the name was changed to the Kannapolis Intimidators in homage to Earnhardt’s nickname, the Intimidator. (Alas, Earnhardt never saw the team as the Intimidators: he passed away in February 2001 after a Daytona 500 crash.)

Here’s a look back at our 2009 Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium visit.

The process of selling Intimidators Stadium took a little longer than Kannapolis officials anticipated, with a planned 2021 sale bleeding into 2022. The 55.46-acre site includes the 4,700-seat ballpark on the northern portion of the site. The ballpark, constructed in 1995, and its associated structures occupy approximately 10 acres, and the adjacent surface parking lot occupies approximately seven acres. The southern portion of the site (approximately 19 acres) is vacant except for Stadium Drive. The property is zoned office institutional and has infrastructure in place.

While it’s certainly sad to see the ballpark in its current condition, the developer says they’re moving as fast as possible to tear it down. From the Salisbury Post:

Almost every pane of glass in the old stadium is shattered. The outfield has become an actual field where shrubs and weeds are starting to grow several feet high. Any “no trespassing” signs have been ignored and items left behind are splayed on the concourse.

“I know there’s no future use for the building, but it’s sad to see it at its current state and I’ll be the first to admit that,” said Dave Davis, director of development for Fortius Capital Partners. “We are excited to introduce the next chapter of that story soon.”

In the old ball park’s place, Fortius will build Lakeshore Corporate Park. The company plans to construct three speculative buildings ranging in size from 128,000 to 295,000 square feet for a total of 702,000 square feet of commercial space. According to the Fortius website, the “concrete tilt-up buildings will boast up to 36’ clear height, abundant dock-height doors, professional storefronts and interstate visibility – all in a park setting.” The company will invest more than $50 million in the development.

