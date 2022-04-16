YouTube returns to the MLB broadcast lineup

We have another returnee to the MLB broadcast lineup for 2022, as MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube returns on May 5, featuring 15 games throughout the 2022 regular season.

This will be the fourth year MLB games have been broadcast live on YouTube. Scott Braun is set as play-by-play broadcaster, joined by MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso as analyst. Additionally, the pregame show will be hosted by MLB Network host and reporter Siera Santos and begins 30 minutes before each game’s scheduled start time and air live on YouTube.

YouTube joins Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN, MLB.TV, MLB Network, TBS and Amazon Prime Video as national broadcast outlets for MLB games; there are also also regional rights holders. The YouTube games are broadcast free of charge and produced by MLB Network. Here’s the beginning of the YouTube broadcast schedule:

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies — Thursday, May 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET

at — Thursday, May 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds — Wednesday, May 11 at 12:35 p.m. ET

at — Wednesday, May 11 at 12:35 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs — Friday, May 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET

at — Friday, May 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins — Wednesday, May 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET

at — Wednesday, May 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians — Wednesday, June 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET

at — Wednesday, June 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals — Wednesday, June 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET

at — Wednesday, June 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — Wednesday, June 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET

RELATED STORIES: Help! I can’t find my MLB game broadcast!; Apple TV adds Friday Night Baseball to the mix; MLB streaming set for huge reset?