Greater Nevada Field development underway

After years of planning and waiting, Greater Nevada Field development is underway, as the home of the Reno Aces (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) will be joined by a new downtown Reno apartment complex.

Development was always a goal for the Aces and owner Herb Simon when he acquired downtown Reno land in 2008, but various factors, including a recession and the COVID-19 shutdowns, impacted development.

Simon ended up selling the land near the ballpark for $12 million, and the new owners are moving forward with a 368-unit Ballpark Apartments development, the first of two apartment complexes envisioned for the ballpark area. For Simon and the Aces, the Pacific Development projects represent a fulfillment of commitments made when the team moved to Reno. From the Reno Gazette-Journal:

Several city officials at the event joked about peppering Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein with phone calls over the years about the status of the property. With Reno in the midst of a housing affordability crisis, there was a lot of pressure to get something done with the vacant properties.

Edelstein admitted he eventually became gun-shy about announcing plans for the property after some near-misses.

“I said I was not going to make any promises because I’ve said we’re close many times and it didn’t happen,” Edelstein said. “Now it’s happened.”

The opening is set for spring 2024. It will be the sort of apartment construction you see across the county today: upscale design with plenty of amenities (courtyards, swimming pool, roof deck). It will not solve Reno’s need for affordable or workforce housing project, however, but it will provide new housing in a city that needs new housing of all sorts.

Rendering courtesy Pacific Development.