Red Sox plan for first carbon-neutral experience in MLB

We’ve seen some MiLB teams stage some carbon-neutral games, and now the Boston Red Sox are working with Aspiration to reduce the impact of Fenway Park carbon emissions.

A check through the archives shows a 2019 game staged by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Class AA; Southern League) as the first 100 percent carbon-neutral game played by a Minor League Baseball team in America. The Red Sox will be following the same game plan–using carbon credits as an offset–albeit on a grander scale. The Red Sox will contribute a portion of the sale of each ticket to the Aspiration Planet Protection Fund for the purchase of verified carbon credits and to provide other sustainability services that help counter fans’ individual climate impact.

“Finding sustainable and efficient ways to lower our carbon footprint and help offset the environmental impact of a 110-year-old ballpark requires creativity, unique methods, and deeply passionate partners like Aspiration,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner via press release. “With this deal, a portion of the sale of every Red Sox ticket will be contributed to the Aspiration Planet Protection Fund which will help neutralize the climate impact of each fan attending a game at Fenway Park. We are thrilled to be working with a company that is fighting climate change by infusing that mission into every aspect of their business.”

This is not the first sustainability move by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The partnership with Aspiration builds on an initiative that began in 2007, when the Red Sox undertook a five-year greening plan for Fenway Park through work with the Natural Resources Defense Council, including the installation of solar panels and the implementation of the ballpark’s Green Team, a first-of-its-kind recycling initiative.

“The home of the Green Monster is becoming the home to ‘green’ progress and ‘Dirty Water’ is giving way to a cleaner planet,” said Andrei Cherny, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspiration, via press release. “We’re honored to partner with the Red Sox in this effort to bring easy, automated climate impact to every fan that walks into Fenway Park and are excited to set a new standard for climate accountability in sports.”