After successful debut, Polar Park improvements already on tap for 2022

After a successful 2021 debut as home of the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A East), city officials and team ownership announced Polar Park improvements for the 2022 MiLB season.

Team leadership–owner Larry Lucchino, team president Dr. Charles Steinberg, ballpark design consultant Janet Marie Smith and VP/GM Dan Rea–were on hand with Worcester mayor Joe Petty at a press and fan event to outline the Polar Park improvements. From the Worcester Telegram & Gazette:

Many of the new additions include another state-of-the-art videoboard, watering stations, portable phone chargers, cotton candy, fried dough, wait service for accessible seating fans, Duck Boat parties, weekly concession specials, guaranteed reserved seating for the once called general admission tickets, and plenty more.

“If the first rule of medicine is do no harm, maybe the second rule of medicine is listen to the patient — they’ll tell you what’s wrong,” Steinberg said. “Well, you apply that here, along with the Golden Rule, we’re all fans. Larry’s been a fan since he’s been a Forbes Field rug rat. We like to listen to the fans, so if they want fried dough, or cotton candy, then get them fried dough and cotton candy.”

Above: Rendering of new LF fence and videoboard. Top: New Papi’s Alley in right field. Renderings courtesy Worcester Red Sox.

Besides the new left-field videoboard, a new section will be added just beyond the right-field fence. Dubbed Papi’s Power Alley to honor new Hall of Famer David Ortiz, the new section will be small–just 34 seats–but provide a great view of the action.