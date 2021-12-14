Personnel news: Winston-Salem Dash, Staten Island FerryHawks

We have personnel news today from the Winston-Salem Dash (High-A East) and the Staten Island FerryHawks (Atlantic League).

In Winston-Salem, MiLB veteran Brian DeAngelis is the new President and General Manager of the Dash. DeAngelis began his career in MiLB with the Aberdeen IronBirds (Short Season A; NY-Penn League) from 2011-2013 and then moved on to the State College Spikes (Short Season A; NY-Penn League), who hired DeAngelis as Director of Sales. From 2013-2016, DeAngelis increased total ticket and sponsorship revenue for three consecutive years and broke the team’s single game attendance record on five separate occasions. In 2016, DeAngelis moved into the role of Vice President of Ticket Sales for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A; International League). His performance in that role led to two promotions for the IronPigs: Vice President of Sales in 2019 and Senior Vice President in 2020.

“I am extremely grateful to serve Winston-Salem as the Dash’s new President and General Manager. Billy Prim and his staff have been more than welcoming and I am excited to bring the Dash to new levels by servicing this great community,” DeAngelis said via press release.

“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Brian DeAngelis as the President/GM of the Winston-Salem Dash. Brian’s leadership skills and overall MiLB franchise knowledge will be a significant benefit to our team,” said Dash Owner Billy Prim via press release.

In Staten Island, Alyssa Morel joins the FerryHawks as Assistant General Manager overseeing Corporate Partnerships, Marketing and Promotions. Morel is a 2017 University of Florida graduate who previously worked with the University of Florida Athletic Association before working for three years as a marketing and promotions director with the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East).

“I’m extremely grateful for this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Ferryhawks organization,” she said via press release. “I’m excited to contribute to the rebranding of the ballpark experience and to bring baseball and entertainment to Staten Island. We’ve got something special here and I can’t wait for everyone to see all the fun and promotions we are planning. Baseball has been a huge part of my life and young career and I’m ready to share my passion with this team and the entire Staten Island community.”

“It is important to have an Assistant GM who really knows the business side of our game and appreciates how marketing and promotions drive fan and partner engagement. Alyssa is a great person who works hard and cares deeply about the product and the fans. From her first day as an intern in Brooklyn, her skills and passion were clear. I am excited for her and for the people of Staten Island to get to know her,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager Gary Perone via press release.

“Alyssa is going to have a large portfolio overseeing our marketing, developing our promotions schedule and executing our corporate partnership fulfillment program. We have an ambitious plan to bring the fun to Staten Island with year-round entertainment and aggressive community engagement and promotions. Alyssa’s experience and appreciation for fan engagement is a huge asset to Staten Island.” said FerryHawks President Eric Shuffler via press release.