Washington partners with FIS on Nationals Park improvements

The Washington Nationals are partnering with payments processor FIS on Nationals Park improvements, including a renovation of the ballpark’s Champions Club.

The Champions Club renovation features an upgraded décor and an overhauled food and beverage offering. The FIS Champions Club will welcome fans on Opening Day 2022.

The National will focus on Worldpay from FIS for fans to seamlessly pay for tickets, food, beverages, merchandise and sports betting at the ballpark.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIS to bring our fans an unparalleled experience in D.C. sports,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group, via press statement. “The Club renovation will be a stunning tribute to baseball’s history in D.C. and give our fans a best-in-class experience. In addition, FIS’ technology will be an important part of our frictionless payments strategy and will help us provide a more personalized, streamlined ballpark experience to everyone.”

The FIS Champions Club will commemorate the District of Columbia’s rich baseball history and display the team’s awards and accolades, including the 2019 Commissioner’s Trophy from the Nationals’ World Series win. Fans will enjoy upgraded décor and a revamped food and beverage experience, including gourmet burgers, dessert stations, signature cocktails, all-inclusive fountain beverages and more.

“The Nationals are raising the bar for technology innovation at the ballpark,” said Bruce Lowthers, President, FIS. “Through our collaboration, fans can continue to make purchases effortlessly and spend more time watching the game. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Nationals’ game time experience and their vision to put their fans first.”