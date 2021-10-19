Enhanced private network on tap for Petco Park

Workers will see some upgrades to wireless services at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, in 2022, as the team and Boingo unveil a private network that extends service to Gallagher Square.

The Boingo installation is not for fans; it’s meant for employees to process cash-free payments, contactless concessions and mobile ticketing. The prime benefit is a smoothly performing, fast network for ballpark operations; a side benefit is that it will move traffic off the public network and in theory freeing up bandwidth for fans.

“Professional sports teams are prioritizing next generation connectivity to elevate gameday experiences and overcome operational hurdles,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley via press release. “Our private network solutions give stadiums like Petco Park seamless and secure wireless coverage to connect mobile operations and bring the fan experience into the 5G era. Boingo is thrilled to add the Padres to our roster and do our part to enable a fully connected ballpark.”

Boingo’s network at Petco Park utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and operates alongside the stadium’s public network. The private network can be implemented with 5G, LTE, CBRS and Wi-Fi 6 technologies and deployed alongside public neutral host DAS and Wi-Fi networks.

“On gameday, the Padres have over 1,000 staffers running Petco Park,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner via press release. “To keep mobile operations running smoothly, we desired a standalone, closed network. Boingo checked every box. Their private network enables us to place cellular coverage exactly where we need it—in Gallagher Square—and cater to our mobile fanbase. This flexibility combined with data insights and security gives our organization a powerful wireless tool to deliver the great experience Padres fans expect.”