Turner Field area rebounds after move of Braves

Despite the loss of the Atlanta Braves, the Turner Field site is turning out to be exactly what Atlanta leaders expected: a successful mixed-use community anchored by Georgia State University.

The game plan from Atlanta was pretty simple, centered around the reuse of a community resource in Turner Field, which began life as an Olympic venue and then converted into the home of the Braves. When the Braves moved to Truist Park and Cobb County in 2017, Georgia State took over the stadium (now called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium) and converted it into their home football venue. The goal was to take the advantages of a location close to downtown and a large plat of land and create what would basically be a new Atlanta neighborhood where people live, work and attend school. From 11 Alive:

“I bought here in 2004,” said David Landis. “It’s changed a lot.”

Landis makes giant stainless steel sculptures in a studio a couple of blocks from what used to be Turner Field. Near his office, there are new stores and restaurants – and across from the stadium, huge new residential buildings in what used to be Turner Field’s Gold parking lot.

“It’s really refreshing because now you have wonderful people walking their dogs and having strollers and going up to the ice cream shop. It’s really pleasant,” Landis said. Before the Braves left, the neighborhood was more unruly, he said….

“Now you flash forward 17 years and it’s really such a nice wonderful place,” said Landis, crediting Georgia State University and Carter construction who “just did a fabulous job of making something just an enjoyable experience. It’s sad it didn’t happen while the Braves were still here.”

Everyone seems to be better off with the departure of the Braves: the team has a lovely new ballpark surrounded by development in The Battery, while Atlanta has its own development and a solid reuse for the stadium.

