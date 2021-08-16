Little League World Series closed to general public

Only players, families and friends, and coaches will be allowed into the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, as general admission has been canceled because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision means Little League won’t distribute 3,000 daily Complex Access Tickets.

“The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to unfortunately limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters. We are disappointed that we must rollback our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.”

Little League had developed COVID-19 mitigation strategies for its Region and World Series Tournament games, and those will remain in place in Williamsport. The Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled for August 19-29, with the top two teams from the eight U.S. Region Tournaments, currently in progress, advancing to Williamsport. Each of those teams will receive 250 team passes for their friends, families, and community members. Additional passes have been committed to high-level volunteers and supporters, which will still be honored. All spectators, regardless of vaccination status, will also be strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when on the complex, especially while in any indoor facility during their visit.