Catch Steve Dittmore on the Nashville Baseball Podcast

If you’re into baseball history, this is a chat for the ages: On his Nashville Baseball Podcast, local expert Skip Nipper interviews Steve Dittmore about his new book on the Nashville native, Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger.

In the first book-length biography of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers great, Steve Dittmore tells the story of Jim Gilliam’s rise in the baseball world, from rough times in the Negro Leagues to more glamorous times in the majors. Gilliam’s story parallels the many changes in Major League Baseball, from segregated rosters to the first Black stars, as told in this deeply researched account of the forgotten Dodger.

As Nashville’s preeminent baseball historian, host Skip Nipper is the perfect host for this discussion of Gilliam, local baseball lore and the Negro Leagues. We’d highly recommend downloading this podcast. You can download the Nashville Baseball Podcast on your favorite podcast network, including:

Speaking of Nashville: Steve will be signing copies as part of the Nashville Sounds' The Nine celebration on June 20-21. The Nine, a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout Minor League Baseball's communities nationwide.