Oriole Park renovations unveiled for 2026

It’s going to be a busy offseason at Camden Yards, as the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority announced extensive Oriole Park renovations for the 2026 season.

Oriole Park opened in 1992 and has been widely hailed as the first retro park in the major leagues, inspiring a design trend throughout all of baseball. But while serving as an inspiration for the rest of the sport, refinements to the retro formula and ballpark design in general—concourses opening to the playing field, a greater emphasis on ballpark neighborhoods and premium spaces, wraparound walkways and flashy video displays—have left Oriole Park in the dust, so to speak. And while there have been some minor Oriole Park renovations in recent years, none have addressed these core deficiencies.

Until now, as the team announced two different sets of upgrades in recent days.

The first, coming from the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority, will add to a little glitz to the ballpark in the form of a new, larger center-field videoboard; a new right-field wall display; new upper-deck and club-level ribbon boards; and a new control board.

According to the Orioles, the new center-field videoboard will be two-and-a-half times larger than the existing videoboard. In this age of monster videoboards, the team is keeping thing modest—it will be only the 12th-largest videoboard in MLB ballparks. In total, there will be 1,125 feet of new ribbon board and 16,681,456 new pixels added throughout Oriole Park, all featuring 4K resolution.

The second announced round of upgrades involves the installation of premium club behind home plate, in the current press-box space. With a capacity of 380 fans, the indoor-outdoor space will be part of an upgraded fan experience that includes VIP parking, a private entrance, and elevated food and beverage offerings.

Construction on both major projects will begin after the end of the current 2025 season and be operational for the 2026 season.

Architect on the project is Populous—the original Oriole Park architect—while construction will be overseen by Gilbane and WarrenBuilds.

This may not be the end of Oriole Park renovations. This round of Oriole Park renovations will cost an estimated $400 million, but more upgrades could come if the Orioles can come to a deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority on additional development in Camden Yards.

