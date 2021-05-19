New for 2021: Maimonides Park

We have a new name for the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East), as the former MCU Park is now Maimonides Park after a new naming-rights deal with Maimonides Medical Center.

It’s been a big year for the Cyclones, promoted to High-A ball from the short-season NY-Penn League, and now we have a new naming-rights deal at hand. For Maimonides Medical Center, the naming-rights deal is an announcement it is expanding its services to Brooklyn.

“When the Cyclones take the field at Maimonides Park for opening day on May 18th, we will be celebrating a return to baseball after a pause of more than 600 days due to COVID-19,” says Cyclones Vice President Steven Cohen. “It’s profoundly fitting we will also be celebrating our new partner, an organization of heroes that not only helped lead our community through this pandemic, but also one fundamentally committed to the well-being of Brooklyn residents.”

Through this relationship, Maimonides will collaborate with the Cyclones to bring health and wellness programs, health education and screening opportunities to individuals and families attending home games this season. During Cyclones home games, Maimonides staff and volunteers will be onsite with handouts, information and themed health programming for Brooklyn families and residents of all ages

“Maimonides is extremely proud to extend our name, reputation and commitment to health to a Brooklyn landmark that provides family-friendly entertainment to thousands of residents each summer,” says Ken Gibbs, President and CEO of Maimonides Medical Center. “We are also grateful to the donors who help make this partnership possible, enabling us to raise awareness of the world-class services available here in Brooklyn and to provide information and programs that will help Brooklynites lead healthier lives.”

Image courtesy Brooklyn Cyclones.