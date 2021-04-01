Nationals home opener postponed due to COVID-19

Not an auspicious way to begin the 2021 MLB season: Tonight’s Nationals-Mets opener at Nationals Park has been delayed due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to a terse press release issued by MLB, the game is being postponed due to ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. In addition, the game will not be made up on Friday.

According to the Washington Post, a Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19 after Monday testing, with four players and a staff member subsequently quarantined after contact tracing. Additional contact tracing is underway.

