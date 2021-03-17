Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks finals: Publix Field vs. LECOM Park

We have two familiar venues in the 2021 Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks finals: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (Detroit Tigers) vs. LECOM Park (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Both are previous Best of the Ballparks fan vote winners, both in our spring-training votes and our High-A ballpark competitions. Both are historic venues, and both feature long-term relationships between teams and their spring-home communities. So it’s time for these two notable ballparks to go before the voters for the crown.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page. Vote below: