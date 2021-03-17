Cactus League Best of the Ballparks finals: Salt River Fields vs. Camelback Ranch

Two more familiar venues are in the finals of the 2021 Cactus League Best of the Ballparks 2021 fan vote: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Diamondbacks, Rockies) vs. Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Dodgers, White Sox). So vote!

The semifinal votes were dissimilar. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick was an easy winner over Peoria Stadium (Padres, Mariners), but the vote between Camelback Ranch-Glendale and Sloan Park (Cubs) was considerable closer: just one vote separated the two. So here we are.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page. Vote below: