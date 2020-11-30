Kerrick Jackson is new MLB Draft League president

We’ll have plenty of details about the new MLB Draft League today as announcements are made, but here’s the first: Kerrick Jackson is the summer-collegiate circuit’s first president.

Jackson’s role as Executive Director, MLB and Collegiate Initiatives, will also encompass leadership of the new MLB Draft League (formerly referred to as the Showcase League). The league was launched by MLB and Prep Baseball Report as basically a replacement for the Short Season A NY-Penn League, but membership will not be limited to NY-Penn League teams; one Low-A Sally League team, the Hagerstown Suns, is moving to the MLB Draft League, and established summer-collegiate teams from other area leagues were discussed as possible members as well.

MLB Draft League will be focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB teams that summer. With the 2021 MLB Draft moved back to July and being held as part of All-Star Week, draft-eligible players will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB clubs and fans next summer. Also part of the MLB Draft League: and educational programming designed to prepare players for careers as professional athletes. PBR will provide support for the league’s staffing, player and coach recruitment, on-field operations and administrative functions.

Prior to coming to Prep Baseball Report, Jackson served as the head coach at Southern University, where he took a 9-win team to the NCAA Tournament in three years. Jackson was named SWAC Coach of the Year for leading the Jaguars to the 2019 Starkville Regional. In 2018, Jackson was tapped by the American Baseball Coaches Association to chair the Diversity committee focused on minority recruiting and sustainability for players and coaches of color in baseball.

“I am very excited to join the Prep Baseball Report family,” Jackson said via press statement. “I have tremendous respect for Sean, and what he and others have been able to do with growing this organization. Having an opportunity to join an organization that shares my vision with regards to growing our game is a win-win for us.”

Before his stint at Southern University, Jackson worked for the Boras Corporation as a certified player agent for two years. Jackson came to the Boras Corp from the University of Missouri, where he served as the recruiting coordinator for five years (2010-2015). During his tenure at Mizzou, the Tigers captured the program’s first Big 12 championship and had multiple nationally-ranked recruiting classes.

Jackson also served as the Midwest Area Scouting Supervisor for the Washington Nationals, overseeing Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas for three years.

“I am really excited to welcome Kerrick into the PBR family,” said Prep Baseball Report President Sean Duncan via press statement. “I’ve tried to get Kerrick to come over for years, but when the MLB Draft League opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t think of a better person to lead the way. His unique baseball experiences – head D1 coach, pro scout, Power 5 recruiting coordinator, player agent with Boras – Kerrick Jackson has been there, done that at high levels.

“He’s a leader and a winner, on and off the field. Above all, he’s a first-class human who makes everyone around him better.”

