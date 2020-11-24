New for 2021: Mercy Health Stadium

The home of the Lake Erie Crushers (independent; Frontier League) will have a new name in 2021, as the former Sprenger Stadium becomes Mercy Health Stadium under a new three-year naming-rights deal.

The new name kicks in on January 1, 2021.

“To be able to call Mercy Health Stadium home for the next 3-years is a great thrill for the Crushers organization,”said Crushers Co-Owner Tom Kramig in a press statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with Mercy Health – Lorain to bring affordable family entertainment to Cleveland’s west-side communities for many years to come.”

Mercy Health’s partnership with the Crushers organization dates back a decade when they signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Crushers. Mercy Health – Lorain operates two acute care hospitals within Lorain County, along with a number of primary, specialty and walk-in care sites in addition to a full-service cancer care center.

“We are very excited about this extension of our long-standing partnership with the Crushers organization,” said Edwin Oley, market president, Mercy Health – Lorain in a press statement. “Putting the Mercy Health name on the ballpark is just another way our ministry continues to invest within the communities we serve, and in the great game of baseball in northern Ohio.”

Image courtesy Lake Erie Crushers.