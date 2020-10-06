Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021 / Florida

We have a book release to celebrate today: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021 / Florida is available for print preorders and instant eBook downloads. Plus, we’re running a special on instant downloads if you preorder this title today!

It’s been a rough 2020, but a new year brings new hope to the baseball world—and what better way to express that hope than planning for a spring-training trip? After all, spring training is a time of new beginnings, when the baseball world preps for another season, as rookies fight for roster spots and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot at contending for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

In Florida, spring training is when hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster move. Casual fans head to the ballpark in search of the perfect Florida experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. This book is for both kinds of fans.

Coverage is arranged by area: Gulf Coast (where the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays train), greater Tampa Bay (where the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays train), and the Port St. Lucie/Jupiter/Palm Beach area (where the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Nationals train). We also include coverage of other sports and Orlando, a popular spring-training destination for fans of all teams.

If you order The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021 / Florida, you can receive a free eBook (Kindle, Apple iBook, B&N Nook, ePub) version for immediate download! When ordering, place the print version of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021 / Florida in your shopping cart as well as your desired eBook version. When you check out, enter FLORIDA2021 as your discount code in the upper-right corner, just below the pricing information. The cost of the eBook will automatically be deducted from your order!

Changes for the 2021 spring-training season are highlighted, including new chapters on TD Ballpark, spring home of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Clover Park, spring home of the New York Mets, as well as coverage of new ballpark amenities. Every chapter in this book has been upgraded and expanded with coverage of college ballparks and notable historic destinations throughout Florida.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

The cost: $17.99 plus shipping. The cost of the eBook edition: $7.99.

The book is also available in Kindle, Nook and iBook editions, as well as the printed edition.

And don’t forget about our Cactus League book: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2021 / Arizona!