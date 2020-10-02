A few moments of weekend zen: Pig yoga

Yeah, it’s been an intense week, what with the news about Minor League Baseball, COVID-19 in the White House, and much more. So here’s your moment of weekend zen: some shots of pig yoga, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Class AAA; International League) plan this year’s event for Saturday.

The IronPigs will be hosting pig yoga at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Guests will be able to do yoga on the field with real pigs courtesy of FairyTail Acres the Rescue. Coca-Cola Park gates will open at 8:30 a.m. for the first session and 9:45 a.m. for the second session.

Yes, we live in a world where pig yoga and goat yoga is a soothing and compellingly necessary pastime. Enjoy.

Photos from last year’s pig yoga courtesy Lehigh Valley IronPigs.