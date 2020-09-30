Fans to be at National League Championship Series, World Series

It’s official: Major League Baseball will sell tickets to a limited number of fans at the National League Championship Series and the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

This is no surprise: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred promised last week there would be fans at these events, so this announcement merely fills in the details. Texas has been allowing a limited number of fans into mass gatherings, most notable Dallas Cowboys NFL games. In total, 11,500 tickets will available for each game, with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Tickets for all seven games of each series will go on-sale starting on Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. CT at MLB.com and texasrangers.com. Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday, October 12 will mark the first time fans will be able to attend a game at Globe Life Field and the first time fans can attend any game during the 2020 MLB season. The 116th World Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 20, will mark the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.

According to a press release, Major League Baseball has received the appropriate approvals to host fans in the ballpark and will implement fan health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local regulations.

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

